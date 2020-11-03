UrduPoint.com
SU VC Dr Kalhoro Expresses Grief Over Dr. Imdad's Death

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

SU VC Dr Kalhoro expresses grief over Dr. Imdad's death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Pro. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the demise of former Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Imdad Ali Ismaili.

In his condolence message, Dr. Kalhoro prayed for the departed soul and acknowledged his services in the field of information technology. He said that his efforts in the field of research especially in information technology would be remembered and pursued further.

He appreciated Prof Ismaili's consistent hard work as a researcher, teacher and administrator and said the former acting VC was truly a noble person and his contributions as a scientist were irreplaceable.

Professor Dr Imdad Ali Ismaili was contracted with COVID-19 and was shifted to Ziauddin Hospital Karachi some few days back where he breathed his last early hours of Tuesday morning.

His body was brought to Sindh University's Allama I.I Kazi mosque where the funeral prayer was offered. A number of faculty members, officers and employees participated in the funeral prayer including Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto. Later, the body was shifted to his native town Talhar for burial in the ancestral graveyard.

Dr. Ismaili served as the acting Vice Chancellor University of Sindh in 2015 besides discharging responsibilities as Pro Vice Chancellor Mirpurkhas Campus, Director Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT) and first ever Dean Faculty of Engineering, University of Sindh Jamshoro.

