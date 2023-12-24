Open Menu

SU VC Expresses Condolence On Demise Of Prof Dr Raees Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SU VC expresses condolence on demise of Prof Dr Raees Ahmed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Sunday expressed his deep sense of sorrow on the demise of former Director of graduate studies Prof Dr Raees Ahmed.

In his condolence message, Dr Kalhoro prayed for the departed soul and acknowledged his services in the field of higher education and research. He said that the efforts of Dr Raees Ahmed in the field of research particularly in geology would be remembered and pursued further.VC lauded Prof. Raees Ahmed’s consistent work as a researcher, teacher and administrator.

