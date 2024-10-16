Open Menu

SU VC Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Death Of Prof Dr. Anwar

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Professor Dr. Anwar ud din Ujjan who served as Professor at the Institute of Physics.

According to the SU spokesperson, in his condolence message, Dr. Kalhoro praised Dr.

Ujjan's contributions to the field of physics, his dedication to teaching and his pivotal role in advancing scientific research at the university.

"Dr. Ujjan's passing is a profound loss to the academic community", he said and added that the late professor was not only an exceptional educator but also a mentor to countless students and researchers.

He said that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of physicists. Dr Kalhoro extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and said that his sympathies were with them during this difficult time.

