SU VC expresses grief over death of Mother of ex-officer

The Vice Chancellor, University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Mother of ex- Audio video officer Sufi Akhter Hussain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor, University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Mother of ex- Audio video officer Sufi Akhter Hussain.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, VC prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Meanwhile Registrar Dr. Ghulam Bhutto, Spokesman Nadir Ali Mugheri and Rashid Ali Salawat have also condoled with Sufi Akhter Hussain on death of his mother.