UrduPoint.com

SU VC Expresses Grief Over Death Of Sister Of Registrar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 11:36 PM

SU VC expresses grief over death of sister of Registrar

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the sister of University Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the sister of University Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto.

In his condolence message, the Vice Chancellor prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro May

Recent Stories

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochista ..

Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's ..

PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's party

4 minutes ago
 Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend ..

Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend Ties With Neighbors

19 minutes ago
 UNESCO unveils new artificial intelligence (AI) ro ..

UNESCO unveils new artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap for classrooms

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulates new elected bo ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.