SU VC expresses grief over demise of Dr. Aftab

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Dr. Aftab Ahmed Charran one of faculty members of SMBB Campus Dadu.

In a condolence message here on Friday, the VC paid tribute to the services of Dr. Aftab Ahmed Charran who died after becoming victim of COVID-19. He prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace and courage for bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.