SU VC expresses satisfaction over pre-admission test arrangements

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the committees assigned to execute multiple tasks for pre-admission test being conducted tomorrow for admissions in all disciplines of bachelor degree programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the committees assigned to execute multiple tasks for pre-admission test being conducted tomorrow for admissions in all disciplines of bachelor degree programme.

According to university spokesman, all necessary arrangements have been put in place. This update transpired from the visit paid by the Vice Chancellor to the test site that included examination blocks, set up inside teaching departments/institutes cutting across entire campus and at strategic open spaces of the university; besides overseeing other amenities there-in.

The Vice Chancellor exclusively looked into the areas relating to university testing center, state of readiness of question papers and machine readable answer sheets, transparency mechanism and tight security of test material and campus premises.

Dr. Burfat also examined health and hygiene profile developed specifically for the day; ensuring availability of first aid and ambulance service in case of occurrence of any untoward situation.

Dr. Burfat paid special attention to the dimensions of facilities to candidates through agile volunteer teams and fastest paper-check and result-upload process.

The Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto and other university officials accompanied the Vice Chancellor during his visit.