UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU VC Expresses Satisfaction Over Pre-admission Test Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:45 PM

SU VC expresses satisfaction over pre-admission test arrangements

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the committees assigned to execute multiple tasks for pre-admission test being conducted tomorrow for admissions in all disciplines of bachelor degree programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the committees assigned to execute multiple tasks for pre-admission test being conducted tomorrow for admissions in all disciplines of bachelor degree programme.

According to university spokesman, all necessary arrangements have been put in place. This update transpired from the visit paid by the Vice Chancellor to the test site that included examination blocks, set up inside teaching departments/institutes cutting across entire campus and at strategic open spaces of the university; besides overseeing other amenities there-in.

The Vice Chancellor exclusively looked into the areas relating to university testing center, state of readiness of question papers and machine readable answer sheets, transparency mechanism and tight security of test material and campus premises.

Dr. Burfat also examined health and hygiene profile developed specifically for the day; ensuring availability of first aid and ambulance service in case of occurrence of any untoward situation.

Dr. Burfat paid special attention to the dimensions of facilities to candidates through agile volunteer teams and fastest paper-check and result-upload process.

The Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto and other university officials accompanied the Vice Chancellor during his visit.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Jamshoro SITE All From

Recent Stories

Rabi Pirzada approaches FIA for action against tho ..

16 seconds ago

Gold price decreases Rs150 per tola

18 seconds ago

Thousands gather to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

20 seconds ago

Dollar loses 02 paisa against rupee

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan rules out to resign, no ..

22 seconds ago

No Military Info on N. Korea's Missile Launches Ex ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.