(@FahadShabbir)

University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Thursday inaugurated the newly set up basketball and volleyball courts in Marvi girls' hostel of Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Thursday inaugurated the newly set up basketball and volleyball courts in Marvi girls' hostel of Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro.

Addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony, the vice chancellor acknowledged the decision of the parents who chose Sindh University for their children for getting higher education and said the parents of the girls showed their trust upon varsity management and now it was responsibility of all to take full care of them.

The university management had provided accommodation to around two thousand female students in the varsity's girls' dormitories which is a big number in any university of the province, he said.

He claimed that there was no other university in Sindh where the female students in such a big number were staying in the hostels adding that there are more female students than the designed capacity of hostels and all of them are being provided facilities.

"From the vice chancellor and professor to security guards and police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies to government missionaries, everyone is ensuring full safety and security of the female students living in the dormitories", he said and advised the female students that if someone was harassed, they should report it immediately so that the issue might be stopped instead of its further escalation.

He said that volleyball, basketball and other sports facilities are being provided in the hostels so that the hostlers could play the games of their choice whenever they had leisure time. "This activity will keep the girls mentally and physically healthy and cause deep slumber at night without having any stress", he added.

During her recent visit to university, the Vice Chancellor informed that Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Science and Technology Tanzila Umm Habiba had promised to provide internet facility to the University of Sindh. After receiving the amenity it would also be provided to both Marvi Girls and Boys' Hostels, he assured.

Among others, Director Institute of Biochemistry and Chairperson Anti-Harassment Committee Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa, Director Institute of Gender Studies Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Provost Girls Hostels Dr. Naheed Arain, Incharge Plantation and Beautification Dr. Nabila Shah Jilani, Director Sports (Girls) Maryam Keerio, Incharge Women Protection Cell Police Inspector Muffhra and Director Finance Syed Zainul Abidin Shah were also present on the occasion besides a huge number of hostlers.