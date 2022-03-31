UrduPoint.com

SU VC Inaugurates Newly Set Up Basketball, Volleyball Courts In Varsity's Girls Hostel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:45 PM

SU VC inaugurates newly set up basketball, volleyball courts in varsity's girls hostel

University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Thursday inaugurated the newly set up basketball and volleyball courts in Marvi girls' hostel of Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Thursday inaugurated the newly set up basketball and volleyball courts in Marvi girls' hostel of Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro.

Addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony, the vice chancellor acknowledged the decision of the parents who chose Sindh University for their children for getting higher education and said the parents of the girls showed their trust upon varsity management and now it was responsibility of all to take full care of them.

The university management had provided accommodation to around two thousand female students in the varsity's girls' dormitories which is a big number in any university of the province, he said.

He claimed that there was no other university in Sindh where the female students in such a big number were staying in the hostels adding that there are more female students than the designed capacity of hostels and all of them are being provided facilities.

"From the vice chancellor and professor to security guards and police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies to government missionaries, everyone is ensuring full safety and security of the female students living in the dormitories", he said and advised the female students that if someone was harassed, they should report it immediately so that the issue might be stopped instead of its further escalation.

He said that volleyball, basketball and other sports facilities are being provided in the hostels so that the hostlers could play the games of their choice whenever they had leisure time. "This activity will keep the girls mentally and physically healthy and cause deep slumber at night without having any stress", he added.

During her recent visit to university, the Vice Chancellor informed that Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Science and Technology Tanzila Umm Habiba had promised to provide internet facility to the University of Sindh. After receiving the amenity it would also be provided to both Marvi Girls and Boys' Hostels, he assured.

Among others, Director Institute of Biochemistry and Chairperson Anti-Harassment Committee Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa, Director Institute of Gender Studies Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Provost Girls Hostels Dr. Naheed Arain, Incharge Plantation and Beautification Dr. Nabila Shah Jilani, Director Sports (Girls) Maryam Keerio, Incharge Women Protection Cell Police Inspector Muffhra and Director Finance Syed Zainul Abidin Shah were also present on the occasion besides a huge number of hostlers.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Internet Rangers Police Technology Sports Education Visit Jamshoro Women All From Government

Recent Stories

President Arif Alvi visits AJK capital to grace me ..

President Arif Alvi visits AJK capital to grace medical college convocation

2 minutes ago
 Reko Diq project to create 8000 jobs for locals

Reko Diq project to create 8000 jobs for locals

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments in appeals per ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments in appeals pertaining Naval farms, sailing c ..

2 minutes ago
 Traffic management committees to be constituted fo ..

Traffic management committees to be constituted for smooth flow: Addl IG South P ..

2 minutes ago
 New Shepard Makes Fourth Space Flight With Six Tou ..

New Shepard Makes Fourth Space Flight With Six Tourists On Board - Blue Origin

5 minutes ago
 MEPCO introduces 'MEPCO Light' App to facilitate c ..

MEPCO introduces 'MEPCO Light' App to facilitate consumers in Ramadan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.