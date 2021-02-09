SU VC inspects ongoing semester examinations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The 2nd semester on-campus examinations of final year students of all batches at Sindh University Jamshoro remained continued on second consecutive day on Tuesday under strict observance of COVID-19 related SOPs.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited the campus on the 2nd consecutive day to examine the ongoing examination process.

The vice chancellor accompanied by Pro-Vice Chancellor Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro and Director Students' Welfare Dr. Muhammad Younis Leghari visited Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL) and observed the ongoing examination process there.

He went through the examination centers, interacted with the students and enquired them about the pattern and design of question papers.

Talking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that all resources will be utilized to beautify the campus and ensure plantation adding that a committee would be constituted to collaborate with the plantation and beautification department in order to give a face-lift to the Alma Mater.

"We will spruce up our institution with the joint efforts of all the stakeholders; the embossing and plantation of the campus is mandatory for smooth impartation of quality education and develop research culture," he said.