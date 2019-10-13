SU VC leaves for Brunei to attend convocation

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor, University of Sindh Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has departed for Brunei on the special invitation of Dr. Hj. Adnan bin Hj. Basar, Rector Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College where he will participate as Chief Guest in the 9th Convocation to be held on Oct 15.

In addition to participation in 9th Accademic Convocation as Chief Guest both Vice Chancellors will sign some Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for Faculty and Student Exchange Programmes.

During this visit Sindh University Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, will also meet Sultan of Brunei and Chancellor of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College Sultan Hj. Hassanal Bolkiah.

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh expressed his gratitude to His Excellency High Commissioner of Pakistan in Brunei Mr Abdul Aziz Tariq and Deputy High Commissioner Mr Ahmed Ali as well as High Commissioner of Brunei in Pakistan for enhancing teaching and research collaboration between Pakistan and Brunei.