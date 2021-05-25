UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU VC, Registrar Quarantined After Testing Positive Of Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:04 PM

SU VC, Registrar quarantined after testing positive of Coronavirus

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto quarantined themselves after testing positive of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto quarantined themselves after testing positive of COVID-19.

Besides, the Personal Assistant to Vice Chancellor Imran Abbas has also been tested positive with COVID-19 and went in isolation, the university spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.

The university spokesman informed that the Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Personal Assistant contracted with Coronavirus when they met with the protesting varsity employees who were on strike at Jamshoro Railway Crossing for acceptance of their demand of granting leave encashment.

At the time of negotiation with protesting employees, the shopkeepers and passersby also gathered there, the spokesman informed and added that the Vice Chancellor is in recovering phase. All sections of the administration block is being disinfected by the varsity management, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

13 minutes ago

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

28 minutes ago

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective i ..

12 minutes ago

OSCE to Discuss Ryanair Incident on Permanent Coun ..

12 minutes ago

Met office predicts hot, dry weather likely to per ..

12 minutes ago

Minister directs digitalization of deptts for publ ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.