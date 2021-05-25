SU VC, Registrar quarantined after testing positive of Coronavirus

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto quarantined themselves after testing positive of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto quarantined themselves after testing positive of COVID-19.

Besides, the Personal Assistant to Vice Chancellor Imran Abbas has also been tested positive with COVID-19 and went in isolation, the university spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.

The university spokesman informed that the Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Personal Assistant contracted with Coronavirus when they met with the protesting varsity employees who were on strike at Jamshoro Railway Crossing for acceptance of their demand of granting leave encashment.

At the time of negotiation with protesting employees, the shopkeepers and passersby also gathered there, the spokesman informed and added that the Vice Chancellor is in recovering phase. All sections of the administration block is being disinfected by the varsity management, he added.