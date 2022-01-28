SU VC takes notice of quarrel between two female students over cooking issue

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has taken notice of the ordinary quarrel between two female students over the issue of cooking in Marvi Girls Hostel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has taken notice of the ordinary quarrel between two female students over the issue of cooking in Marvi Girls Hostel.

The vice chancellor issued directives of installing additional stoves at the safe places in the hostels in order to facilitate the girls to cook their food without any dispute in future.

The university spokesman informed here on late Friday evening that a female student was cooking rice on the stove, when another came over and asked her to take off her pan so that she may start cooking her food.

On this occasion, the first hostler student did not take down the pot which led to a quarrel between the two, however the provost hostels summoned both of them and resolved the issue.

The spokesman further said when the matter came into the knowledge of the Vice-Chancellor, he taking notice of the issue and issued directives to sections concerned to install additional stoves at safe places in corridors of the hostels.

The additional stoves with proper gas connections would be installed within a couple of days so that the students could do their own cooking hassle-free, the spokesman informed.