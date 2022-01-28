UrduPoint.com

SU VC Takes Notice Of Quarrel Between Two Female Students Over Cooking Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 08:55 PM

SU VC takes notice of quarrel between two female students over cooking issue

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has taken notice of the ordinary quarrel between two female students over the issue of cooking in Marvi Girls Hostel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has taken notice of the ordinary quarrel between two female students over the issue of cooking in Marvi Girls Hostel.

The vice chancellor issued directives of installing additional stoves at the safe places in the hostels in order to facilitate the girls to cook their food without any dispute in future.

The university spokesman informed here on late Friday evening that a female student was cooking rice on the stove, when another came over and asked her to take off her pan so that she may start cooking her food.

On this occasion, the first hostler student did not take down the pot which led to a quarrel between the two, however the provost hostels summoned both of them and resolved the issue.

The spokesman further said when the matter came into the knowledge of the Vice-Chancellor, he taking notice of the issue and issued directives to sections concerned to install additional stoves at safe places in corridors of the hostels.

The additional stoves with proper gas connections would be installed within a couple of days so that the students could do their own cooking hassle-free, the spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Student Jamshoro May Gas

Recent Stories

Junior National Tennis Championship gets underway

Junior National Tennis Championship gets underway

48 seconds ago
 Sweden to offer leniency for gang members turning ..

Sweden to offer leniency for gang members turning on accomplices

50 seconds ago
 Stoltenberg Says Finland, Sweden Advised NATO to R ..

Stoltenberg Says Finland, Sweden Advised NATO to Reject Russia's Non-Expansion P ..

53 seconds ago
 Six criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

Six criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

55 seconds ago
 Putin Instructs to Refine Draft of Russia's New Fo ..

Putin Instructs to Refine Draft of Russia's New Foreign Policy Concept - Peskov

4 minutes ago
 Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh, Injures 10 People ..

Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh, Injures 10 People Hours Before Biden's Visit - F ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>