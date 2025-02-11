SU VC Visits Campus To Review Academic Activities
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambhati on Tuesday visited the campus and reviewed ongoing classes in various departments and expressed satisfaction with the academic activities
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambhati on Tuesday visited the campus and reviewed ongoing classes in various departments and expressed satisfaction with the academic activities.
According to the university spokesperson, the vice chancellor first visited the faculty of arts, where he inspected nearly all departments and observed classroom sessions.
He then proceeded to the Institute of art and design, reviewing classes in communication design, textile design and fine arts. Later, he visited the institute of English language and literature, where he assessed ongoing classes and expressed contentment with the academic environment.
During the visit, the vice chancellor was accompanied by the dean of the faculty of arts Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi, campus security director Ghulam Saqib Burero, security officer Muhammad Ismail Bajeer and other officials.
Recent Stories
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor2 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Protection Against Workplace Harassment held2 minutes ago
-
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana2 minutes ago
-
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad5 minutes ago
-
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs5 minutes ago
-
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal5 minutes ago
-
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: Dr Darshan5 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit23 minutes ago
-
Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects16 minutes ago
-
Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections16 minutes ago