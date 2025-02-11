Open Menu

SU VC Visits Campus To Review Academic Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambhati on Tuesday visited the campus and reviewed ongoing classes in various departments and expressed satisfaction with the academic activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambhati on Tuesday visited the campus and reviewed ongoing classes in various departments and expressed satisfaction with the academic activities.

According to the university spokesperson, the vice chancellor first visited the faculty of arts, where he inspected nearly all departments and observed classroom sessions.

He then proceeded to the Institute of art and design, reviewing classes in communication design, textile design and fine arts. Later, he visited the institute of English language and literature, where he assessed ongoing classes and expressed contentment with the academic environment.

During the visit, the vice chancellor was accompanied by the dean of the faculty of arts Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi, campus security director Ghulam Saqib Burero, security officer Muhammad Ismail Bajeer and other officials.

