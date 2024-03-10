SU Vice Chancellor Condoles Death Of Faculty Member's Mother
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the mother of Lecturer Criminology Department Abdul Hameed Mahesar and grandmother of Associate Professor Dr Pervaiz Ali Mahesar.
In his condolence message, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that he was shocked to hear about the death. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.
