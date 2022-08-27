UrduPoint.com

SU Vice-Chancellor Condoles Death Of Sindhi Veteran Poet Imdad Hussaini

Published August 27, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of eminent poet, critic and translator Imdad Hussaini and termed it an irreparable loss for the Sindhi literature.

In his condolence message issued here on Saturday, the Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that Imdad Hussaini was not only a eminent poet of Sindhi language but he also contributed to translating urdu novels and other informative books into Sindhi.

The Vice Chancellor said that he would always be remembered for his noteworthy contribution to Sindhi poetry, criticism, translation of books and editing of magazines like Mehran, 'Sartiyon' , 'Gulphul' and projects like Encyclopedia Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai as well as Encyclopedia Sindhiyana.

"The literati from all over the province are shocked by his death. We pray to Allah Almighty to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this grief and keep the departed soul in eternal peace," Dr Kalhoro said.

More Stories From Pakistan

