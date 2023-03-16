SU Vice Chancellor departs South Korea to participate in training program

The vice-chancellors of 11 universities of the country, including Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri have departed for South Korea on an exchange visit under 'USAID's Higher Education System Strengthening Activity' (HESSA) being implemented by the University of Utah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The vice-chancellors of 11 universities of the country, including Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri have departed for South Korea on an exchange visit under 'USAID's Higher Education System Strengthening Activity' (HESSA) being implemented by the University of Utah.

According to a university spokesman, Dr. Fateh Marri along with the vice-chancellors of other universities had reached South Korea for a week-long visit to participate in training programmes, which was being hosted by the University of Utah, Asia Campus based in Incheon, Republic of Korea The Vice Chancellors will be introduced to innovative academic and research practices being followed at the International Global Campus (IGC) in Incheon hosting prominent institutions such as the University of Utah, Stony Brook the State University of New York, George Mason University and the Ghent University of Belgium.

The Pakistani higher education leadership will interact with the IGC management and governance team to gain a better understanding of best practices in coordinating and strengthening institutional governance systems.

Led by Dr Aslam Chaudhry, Research Professor of Economics at the University of Utah and Chief of Party HESSA, the study tour also aims to kick-start business and strategic planning for HESSA partner universities.

The vice-chancellors will engage in training and discussions on topics such as the development of business plans for the university's growth and expansion, strategy to achieve established goals and targets, partnership building and resource mobilization, and contingency planning.

Strengthening institutional capacities in strategic planning is crucial for sustainability and will enable the HESSA partner universities to establish programmes that will provide students with a good campus experience and make notable contributions towards enhancing graduate employability.