UrduPoint.com

SU Vice Chancellor Departs South Korea To Participate In Training Program

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 11:09 PM

SU Vice Chancellor departs South Korea to participate in training program

The vice-chancellors of 11 universities of the country, including Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri have departed for South Korea on an exchange visit under 'USAID's Higher Education System Strengthening Activity' (HESSA) being implemented by the University of Utah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The vice-chancellors of 11 universities of the country, including Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri have departed for South Korea on an exchange visit under 'USAID's Higher Education System Strengthening Activity' (HESSA) being implemented by the University of Utah.

According to a university spokesman, Dr. Fateh Marri along with the vice-chancellors of other universities had reached South Korea for a week-long visit to participate in training programmes, which was being hosted by the University of Utah, Asia Campus based in Incheon, Republic of Korea The Vice Chancellors will be introduced to innovative academic and research practices being followed at the International Global Campus (IGC) in Incheon hosting prominent institutions such as the University of Utah, Stony Brook the State University of New York, George Mason University and the Ghent University of Belgium.

The Pakistani higher education leadership will interact with the IGC management and governance team to gain a better understanding of best practices in coordinating and strengthening institutional governance systems.

Led by Dr Aslam Chaudhry, Research Professor of Economics at the University of Utah and Chief of Party HESSA, the study tour also aims to kick-start business and strategic planning for HESSA partner universities.

The vice-chancellors will engage in training and discussions on topics such as the development of business plans for the university's growth and expansion, strategy to achieve established goals and targets, partnership building and resource mobilization, and contingency planning.

Strengthening institutional capacities in strategic planning is crucial for sustainability and will enable the HESSA partner universities to establish programmes that will provide students with a good campus experience and make notable contributions towards enhancing graduate employability.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Exchange Business Education Agriculture Visit George Incheon New York Belgium South Korea Tando Jam Best Asia

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima recognises winners of Emirates Skil ..

Sheikha Fatima recognises winners of Emirates Skills National Competition

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation in Ba ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation in Bakhmut With UK Prime Minister

57 seconds ago
 Eight arrested after Champions League violence in ..

Eight arrested after Champions League violence in Naples

59 seconds ago
 Yellen Says US Banking 'Safe and Sound' as Another ..

Yellen Says US Banking 'Safe and Sound' as Another Bank Rescue Gets Underway

3 minutes ago
 Stocks surge on 'dovish' ECB rate hike

Stocks surge on 'dovish' ECB rate hike

3 minutes ago
 Manchester United Football Club's Potential Qatari ..

Manchester United Football Club's Potential Qatari Buyers Visit Stadium - Report ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.