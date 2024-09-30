SU Vice-Chancellor Expresses Deep Sorrow On Demise Of Engineer Syed Adeel Shah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 12:30 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Engineer Syed Adeel Shah, the brother of SU Engineer Syed Murad Shah and the son of former Vice-Chancellor (late) Dr Parveen Shah.
In his condolence statement, Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, stating that the loss of Engineer Adeel Shah is undoubtedly a great tragedy for his family.
He said that he stood with the family of the late Adeel Shah during this difficult time and that his thoughts were with them.
He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the departed soul in paradise and for the strength and patience of the bereaved family.
