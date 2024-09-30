Open Menu

SU Vice-Chancellor Expresses Deep Sorrow On Demise Of Engineer Syed Adeel Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 12:30 AM

SU Vice-Chancellor expresses deep sorrow on demise of Engineer Syed Adeel Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Engineer Syed Adeel Shah, the brother of SU Engineer Syed Murad Shah and the son of former Vice-Chancellor (late) Dr Parveen Shah.

In his condolence statement, Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, stating that the loss of Engineer Adeel Shah is undoubtedly a great tragedy for his family.

He said that he stood with the family of the late Adeel Shah during this difficult time and that his thoughts were with them.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the departed soul in paradise and for the strength and patience of the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro Family

Recent Stories

FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

1 day ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

1 day ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

1 day ago
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

1 day ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan