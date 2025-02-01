- Home
- Pakistan
- SU Vice Chancellor for utilizing all resources to improve university’s infrastructure, academic , ..
SU Vice Chancellor For Utilizing All Resources To Improve University’s Infrastructure, Academic , Research Quality
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 01:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khumbhati has said that all resources will be utilized to improve the university’s infrastructure, academic and research quality.
He emphasized that university-industry relations will be strengthened to create more internship opportunities for students.
This he said while talking to the officials during his visit to the Marvi Girls Hostel on Friday. On the occasion, the Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Thatta Campus Professor Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Hostel Provost Dr. Naheed Arain, Director Campus Security Dr Ghulam Saqib Buriro, Project Director Ghulam Shabir Abbasi and others were also present.
The VC reviewed the cleanliness, condition of the buildings and the existing facilities at Marvi Hostel and directed the hostel provost to ensure repair and minor fixings at the washrooms by Saturday evening.
He stated that efforts will be made to further improve higher education at the university and practical steps will be taken to enhance the basic facilities available to both male and female students within the campus and hostels.
He said that no effort would be spared to provide better facilities and a conducive environment for female students both on campus and in dormitories.
The acting VC further stated that the university will foster stronger links with industries to provide students with better educational, research and practical experience.
He assured that in addition to providing internship opportunities for students, every possible effort would be made to improve research activities within the university.
He further added that comprehensive steps will be taken for the university's development and the welfare of the students.
Later, the Vice-Chancellor Dr Khoumbhati also visited the postgraduate girls (PG) hostel, where he expressed satisfaction with the sanitation and provision of amenities to the female students.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival
Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025
Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..
Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..
Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..
Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes
Light rain expected Saturday
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU Vice Chancellor for utilizing all resources to improve university’s infrastructure, academic , ..51 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Honouring 78 years of sacrifices in pursuit of freedom from Indian yoke41 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt's economic stability key achievement: Uzma Kardar1 hour ago
-
1122 provides assistance to people in 542 emergencies during January1 hour ago
-
Ayesha elected Secretary Sports PEF1 hour ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority inaugurate awareness campaign regarding Sindhi language1 hour ago
-
DFP seeks world intervention to stop bloodshed in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
AJK leaders pay tribute to Kashmiris' bravery against Indian oppression2 hours ago
-
Snow-loving tourists swarm Northern Pakistan's popular destinations: report2 hours ago
-
Huge cache of fireworks seized,Two arrested2 hours ago
-
Independent journalism faces state repression in IIOJK, India3 hours ago
-
Northern Pakistan's winter charm lures European travel vloggers: report3 hours ago