SU Vice Chancellor For Utilizing All Resources To Improve University's Infrastructure, Academic , Research Quality

Published February 01, 2025

SU Vice Chancellor for utilizing all resources to improve university’s infrastructure, academic , research quality

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khumbhati has said that all resources will be utilized to improve the university’s infrastructure, academic and research quality.

He emphasized that university-industry relations will be strengthened to create more internship opportunities for students.

This he said while talking to the officials during his visit to the Marvi Girls Hostel on Friday. On the occasion, the Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Thatta Campus Professor Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Hostel Provost Dr. Naheed Arain, Director Campus Security Dr Ghulam Saqib Buriro, Project Director Ghulam Shabir Abbasi and others were also present.

The VC reviewed the cleanliness, condition of the buildings and the existing facilities at Marvi Hostel and directed the hostel provost to ensure repair and minor fixings at the washrooms by Saturday evening.

He stated that efforts will be made to further improve higher education at the university and practical steps will be taken to enhance the basic facilities available to both male and female students within the campus and hostels.

He said that no effort would be spared to provide better facilities and a conducive environment for female students both on campus and in dormitories.

The acting VC further stated that the university will foster stronger links with industries to provide students with better educational, research and practical experience.

He assured that in addition to providing internship opportunities for students, every possible effort would be made to improve research activities within the university.

He further added that comprehensive steps will be taken for the university's development and the welfare of the students.

Later, the Vice-Chancellor Dr Khoumbhati also visited the postgraduate girls (PG) hostel, where he expressed satisfaction with the sanitation and provision of amenities to the female students.

