SU Vice Chancellor gives appointment orders to employees under deceased quota

The legal heirs of 10 deceased employees of University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday received employment orders under deceased quota with the hands of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro

Besides, the Vice Chancellor also gave the promotion order to employees of different cadres under technical schemes at a simple but impressive ceremony which also attended by the Registrar Dr.

Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Additional Registrar Abdul Majeed Panhwar and Focal Person Sindh University Larkana Campus Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah.

According to university spokesman, it was the second time in one and half year period, that the university management had granted employment to legal heirs of the 10 deceased employees on priority basis. After approval from Syndicate, the spokesman informed that a committee comprising of Professors had recommended the promotion of 20 employees under technical scheme.