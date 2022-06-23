UrduPoint.com

SU Vice Chancellor Gives Appointment Orders To Employees Under Deceased Quota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 07:45 PM

SU Vice Chancellor gives appointment orders to employees under deceased quota

The legal heirs of 10 deceased employees of University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday received employment orders under deceased quota with the hands of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The legal heirs of 10 deceased employees of University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday received employment orders under deceased quota with the hands of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

Besides, the Vice Chancellor also gave the promotion order to employees of different cadres under technical schemes at a simple but impressive ceremony which also attended by the Registrar Dr.

Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Additional Registrar Abdul Majeed Panhwar and Focal Person Sindh University Larkana Campus Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah.

According to university spokesman, it was the second time in one and half year period, that the university management had granted employment to legal heirs of the 10 deceased employees on priority basis. After approval from Syndicate, the spokesman informed that a committee comprising of Professors had recommended the promotion of 20 employees under technical scheme.

Related Topics

Sindh Larkana Jamshoro Azhar Ali From Employment

Recent Stories

Police, Excise dept join hands to check tax defaul ..

Police, Excise dept join hands to check tax defaulters, vehicle verification

39 seconds ago
 MEPCO issues over 3 lac new connections in current ..

MEPCO issues over 3 lac new connections in current fiscal year

1 minute ago
 Pak delegation meets over 50 Canadian ITC executiv ..

Pak delegation meets over 50 Canadian ITC executives in Toronto

1 minute ago
 Maximum tree plantation to be ensured: Commissione ..

Maximum tree plantation to be ensured: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Despite financial constraints balanced budget pres ..

Despite financial constraints balanced budget presented: Dr. Aisha

1 minute ago
 PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per ..

PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per cent

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.