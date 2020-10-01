SU Vice Chancellor inspects boys, girls dormitories

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Prior to start of the classes of 1st, 2nd and 3rd year in campus of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro after a long span of almost six months, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro held inspection of the boys and girls hostels on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor reviewed the ongoing repair and sanitation work and set deadline of three days to complete the renovation work.

During the visit, the Vice Chancellor also went through the corridors and kitchens of the hostels to ascertain as to the renovation work were going on in befitting manner.

He issued directives to the officials concerned to wash the rooms, kitchens, tv halls and washrooms at least twice before coming Sunday and gets the same fumigated and sterilized.

He said those students who could not appear in online examinations will begin to reach hostels by upcoming Monday therefore he said the slight renovation and cleanliness work needed to be completed.

He said the search lights were required to be installed on polls inside the hostels so that the students might feel comfortable moving from one place to another easily at nights.

He also directed the provost to stamp out and scrub the worthless bushes and useless plants. He also ordered the officials to ensure cleanliness of filters of water plants and furnish him a compliance report in due course of time.

Later, the Vice Chancellor paid a visit to Marvi and undergraduate girl's hostels and issued directives to the lady provost in context with beautification and beautification of the dormitories.