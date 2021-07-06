UrduPoint.com
SU Vice Chancellor Inspects Semester Examinations Process

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:01 PM

Amid strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, the first semester examinations of all the batches of second, fourth and fifth year have started at University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited the campus and inspected ongoing examination process in various departments and expressed satisfaction over the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs and preparation for the test.

The semester examinations took place in a peaceful atmosphere and the seating arrangements for the students were made as per standard operating procedures in order to protect them from the possible hazard of Coronavirus.

