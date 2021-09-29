SU Vice Chancellor launch book on Sachal Sarmast philosophy

The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has said that Sindh University has promoted education as well as research in every field on the campus and more steps were being initiated to further develop research culture

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has said that Sindh University has promoted education as well as research in every field on the campus and more steps were being initiated to further develop research culture.

He stated this while delivering his presidential speech at the launching ceremony of the book "Tho Sachu De Sanbhar"written by Assistant Professor of Department of Sindhi and young author Dr. Makhmor Bukhari based on the thought and philosophy of Sachal Sarmast. The ceremony was organized by the Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Syed Javed Iqbal at Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh Jamshoro on Wednesday.

The Vice Chancellor said that the purpose of the event of book launching was a bid to advance research adding that research of Dr.Makhmor Bukhari on the philosophy and ideas of Sufi poet Sachal Sarmast was not only the positive feature of Sindhi literature but spreading Sachal's thought would also pave the way for building a society.

Dr Kalhoro said that Sachal's message consisted of tolerance, forbearance, religious harmony and love, which needed to be explored further in various aspects while his thoughts should be popularized among the youth by spreading it.

He said that Makhmor Bukhari had done what was rare and that it would have far reaching results adding that the University of Sindh would extend all possible cooperation to researchers in every field of research to boost it.

The Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Syed Javed Iqbal said that research on language and literature had been carried out by various departments of the Faculty of Arts but he said Dr. Makhmor Bukhari had done a very comprehensive research on Sachal Sarmast and brought out various aspects of the saint's thought.

"The launching of book is important in this regard and it would definitely promote research culture on the campus", he said and added that Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro had put his share in promoting research especially in Sindhi language and literature by participating in the program as Vice-Chancellor.

The author of the book, Dr. Makhmor Bukhari said that Sachal Sarmast was one of the leading poets of Sindhi classical poetry, adding that there was centuries of consciousness and awareness in his words. He said that Sachal's poetry was based on raag (music), which was an intellectual requirement of the time to highlight Sindhi consciousness.

He said that thoughts of Sachal Sarmast ranged from religious harmony to tolerance, the spread of which would help maintain the intellectual balance not only in Sindh but also in the entire subcontinent.