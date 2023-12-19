The Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro, Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of university’s student Sajid Balidi, in a road accident. He was studying in final year of International Relations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro, Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of university’s student Sajid Balidi, in a road accident. He was studying in final year of International Relations.

In his condolence message on Tuesday, Dr.

Kalhoro said that he was shocked by the news of the death of Sajid Bilidi in a road accident and that he is an equal partner with his heirs in this hour of sorrow.

He emphasized the youth should be careful while riding a motorcycle, and precious human life can be lost due to a minor mistake.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul and expressed prayers for strength and patience for the grieving family.