SU Vice Chancellor Presides Over Online Meeting With Principals Of Affiliated Law Colleges

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:36 PM

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Monday presided over a meeting with the principals of all its affiliated law colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Monday presided over a meeting with the principals of all its affiliated law colleges.

The meeting discussed how the online system of education and administration could effectively be duplicated at the law colleges after its highly successful implementation at the varsity.

Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani and Director IT Services Centre Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani briefed the participants on the new Higher Education Commission Islamabad policy regarding virtual transaction, innovation, research, quality enhancement and curbing of the copy culture.

The vice chancellor termed online mode of learning 'a new norm' and 'an academic wonder' wherein one could reach thousands of students by one flick of finger and could do a hundred different tasks at a time.

The meeting unanimously agreed to go for online mode of examinations, however it resolved to table the requisite proposal to the academic council of the varsity for consideration and subsequent approval, if deemed fit.

The meeting also mulled over the prospect of switching over to virtual ways as regarded admission and examination forms submission processes were concerned.

