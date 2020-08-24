SU Vice Chancellor visits campus urban forest

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Monday visited the campus urban forest established near Central Library of the varsity set up in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Monday visited the campus urban forest established near Central library of the varsity set up in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture Department.

The purpose of the visit was to check the growth of plants, irrigation system, site tidiness and other relevant developments, the university spokesman informed.

The Director Plantation Dr. Nabila Shah Jilani briefed the Vice Chancellor about the future plantation plans, current encouragingly impressive landscaping and the significance and advantages of hole-digger augur machine, saying it would afford speedy push-ahead to plantation at the campus.

She also briefed him on the launch of "Drip Irrigation System" that was to commence at the campus.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat eulogized the efforts of Dr. Shah and said she had significantly enhanced the Varsity's plantation profile despite all odds.

The Deputy Director Water Management System Jamshoro Imdad Ali Qureshi and other senior University professors and officers were accompanied during the visit.