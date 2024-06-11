Open Menu

Sub-Cabinet Committee Reviews Law & Order, Eid Security Measures

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The seventh session of the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held in the Department of Interior under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister and Chairman of the Committee Khawaja Salman Rafique here, on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Provincial Minister of Transport Bilal Akbar Khan participated as committee members.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique conducted a detailed review of the law and order situation across the province, security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha, and the release of prisoners on parole, during the meeting, whereas the concerned officers also gave a briefing.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, while expressing his views, said that extraordinary security arrangements would be ensured for Eid-ul-Adha.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners were approved to appoint price Control Magistrates in various districts. Additionally, the release of two prisoners on parole was approved. The committee also approved action against banned organizations collecting sacrificial animals' hides under the Anti-Terrorism Act on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. To protect human lives, circular and temporary mechanical swings will be banned in streets and areas during Eid. Action will continue against drug dealers, kite-making factories, and electricity thieves across the province.

Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Special Secretary Home, Additional IG Chaudhry Sultan, Additional IG Wasim Sial, DG Shahid Iqbal, and Commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting via video link.

