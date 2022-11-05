Sub-campus of UAF to be setup in Narowal: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said that a sub- campus of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would be setup in Narowal in order to produce skilled manpower and tangible research work in the area for agricultural uplift

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said that a sub- campus of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would be setup in Narowal in order to produce skilled manpower and tangible research work in the area for agricultural uplift.

The minister made this announcement while addressing at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), where the farmers were gathered as a part of eight-day activities on wheat enhancement drive launched by UAF, Agriculture Extension Department Punjab and other agricultural universities of the province.

The objective of this drive is to inform the farming community about latest trends and to increase the per acre productivity.

"It is a matter of grave concern that despite being an agricultural country, we are importing edible worth billions of rupees," said the minister.

The minister further added that the country imported three million ton of wheat, edible oil worth four billion ton, cotton, sugarcane and others.

The Prime Minister Agriculture Package worth 1800 billion was a hallmark step for the rehabilitation and progress of the sector, he added.

He urged the agricultural scientists to play thier role for increasing the productivity.

Vice Chancellor, UAF, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed upon the need to promote mechanization and latest practices in the agriculture sector to increase wheat production, ensure the food security and poverty alleviation.

Pakistan is blessed with tremendous resources & there is dire need of hour to tap it, he concluded.