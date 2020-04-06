Sub-committee constituted to prepare ToRs of Parliamentary Committee on COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Monday constituted a Sub-Committee to prepare detail Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee and to examine the draft Rules of Procedure for Parliamentary Committee on coronavirus.

The main committee to be notified by comprising the members namely Senator Azam Khan Sawati, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs (Convener), Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Shahida Akhter Ali, MNA, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, MNA, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan and Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar The committee was chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The Committee highly appreciated the initiatives taken by Asad Qaiser to constitute a Parliamentary Committee on COVID-19 comprising leaders of Parliamentary parties in the National Assembly and the Senate on March, 26.

The Speaker told the meeting that the main object to constitute the Committee was to give the priority of inputs that would be obtained from the members of the Parliament and the recommendations of it would be forwarded to the government for implementation.

He said that he had already issued directions to the National Assembly Secretariat for adopting the procedure to hold the meeting of Standing Committees by Video Links in future. "We are talking effective measures to control the Coronavirus Disease in the country", he added.

The next meeting of the Parliamentary Committee would be held on April,9.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, Chairman, National Disaster Management briefed the Committee and utilization of funds received by the government so far.

The Chairman, NDMA informed the meeting about the steps taken by the government regarding the disease. He added that 39000 kits had been provided to provinces and 137 hospitals are working with PCR Tests and kits in the country and 57, 000 kits had been received from Chairman so far.

He further said that more ventilators had been provided to Punjab. He added that the government connected with the government of China for obtaining further equipment.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Railways informed the meeting that there was a shortage of ventilators in the country and the Committee may also finalize the guide lines in respect of lockdown in the country. About 145,000 passengers reached their destinations by 40 trains from Karachi, he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the Committee that its recommendations may be sent to NSC for decisions. About 35000 tests had been conducted so far.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA informed the Committee that Chitral is free from coronavirus disease at present.

The Opposition Members asked the questions from Dr. Zafar Mirza, SAPM and Chairman, NDMA about the availability of ventilators, testing kits and other equipment required for coronavirus pandemic, utilization of funds, Tuftan issue, and tests being conducted.

Senator, Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs told that equipment for disease may be sent directly to the provinces and Hazara region, separately.

The meeting attended by the Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Railways, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, MNA (PPPP), Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA (MMAP) Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, MNA (JWP), Amir Haider Azam Khan, MNA (ANP), Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA (MMAP), Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in the Senate, Senators Mushahid Ullah Khan (PML-N), Sherry Rehman (PPPP), Muhammad Ali Khan Saif (MQM), Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri (JUI-F), Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar (PMAP), Sitara Ayaz (ANP), Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar (IND), Aurangzeb Khan (IND), Azam Khan Swati, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Service, Regulations Dr Zafar Mirza and Coordination, Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, Chairman, NDMA, Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Nausheen Hamid, MNA, Parliamentary Secretary on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

However, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA attended the meeting by Video link.