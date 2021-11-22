Sub-committee directs PWD to submit details of projects carried out in Batkhela

Senate sub-committee on Housing and Works Monday directed to submit complete details of the projects carried out in Batkhela by the Pakistan Works Department (PWD) during the last one year in next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Senate sub-committee on Housing and Works Monday directed to submit complete details of the projects carried out in Batkhela by the Pakistan Works Department (PWD) during the last one year in next meeting.

The body met under the convener ship of Senator Kamil Ali Agha here at Parliament House which was attended by Senator Afnan Ullah Khan and officials from PWD and Ministry of Housing and Works.

The body also looked into alleged corruption, malpractices and embezzlement on Pak PWD Batkhela Division as reported in the local news paper of Peshawar in May 2021.

The ministry officials informed the committee that the report submitted by the Executive Engineer, Project Civil Division, Pak PWD Batkhela has been examined and found convincing.

In this regard, he said the complainants also filed the cases in court. However, the court agreed with the stance of the department, hence, their appeals were disposed off, as the complaints were made on ulterior motives which were lacking any ground reality.

The official further apprised that the advertising of tenders were available in newspaper as well as PPRA web site. However all tenders and contracts were awarded transparently as per PPRA rules to the lowest bidder.

According to the response submitted by Ministry officials, a number of 41 tube wells were installed, 22 in Dera Ismail Khan, nine in Khyber and 10 in Peshawar.

The chairman of the committee directed the PWD officials to present complete details of project advertisement, PC-I and transfer documents in regards to handing over of the project to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan suggested that contractors should be reprimanded for wasting time of the department as well as this august forum of the committee.