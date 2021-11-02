Sub committee formed to create consensus on revising fines for traffic rules violations on highways, motorway

Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Monday constituted a three-member sub committee to give directions to finalize the quantum of fine imposed in the amendment in the law related to traffic rules violations and find a mid-way consulting with stakeholders, representatives of the National Highway Authority, and reach a rational solution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Monday constituted a three-member sub committee to give directions to finalize the quantum of fine imposed in the amendment in the law related to traffic rules violations and find a mid-way consulting with stakeholders, representatives of the National Highway Authority, and reach a rational solution.

The committee was informed that fines imposed on the general public for traffic rules violations were static for the last 25 to 30 years.

The meeting chaired by Senator Prince Ahmad Umer Ahmadzai was informed that a private member bill to further amend the "The National Highway Safety Ordinance, 2000" (The National Highway Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2021) was introduced by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi in the House last year which was referred by the House to the committee in January this year for re-consideration and report was also taken up.

The committee was told that the Federal Cabinet made amendments in the Twelfth Schedule to the said ordinance through an S.R.O enhanced the penalties for various violation falling in the said schedule. However, the increase in fines triggered grave public resentment leading to country-wide strikes of the transport sector and other stakeholders.

Eventually, the enhancement notification has to be held in abeyance indefinitely and the old schedule was still being implemented.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) agreed in principle with the enhancement of fines through appropriate amendments considering public acceptability.

The NHMP representatives laid a report, proposing amendments in the fine imposed in the bill on various offences such as relating to licenses, over speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, using vehicle in an unsafe condition, using vehicle with shaded glass, offenses relating to overweight, accidents, etc.

The chairman of the committee gave directions to constitute a 3 member sub-committee comprising of Senator Danesh Kumar and Senator Ahmed Khan under the convener ship of Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi to finalize the quantum of fine imposed in the amendment and find a mid-way consulting with stakeholders, representatives of the NHA, and reach a rational solution.

The issue of payment to the landowners whose land was acquired for the construction of road from Kaghan to Babusar top was also taken up. Commenting on the recommendations of the sub-committee on communications, in its previous meeting, as per rules, the officials of the ministry said that landowners are entitled to compensation amounting to Rs. 400 million; compensation calculated on basis of one year average(2000-2001) plus 6 pc annual interest of 20 years; since possession was taken in 2001.

The NHA Officials also informed the committee that the process of revision of PC-1 will he finalized in 2 months time.

At the outset of the meeting, the committee members expressed displeasure over the absence of the concerned minister. To ensure the presence of the minister in the meeting, the chairman said that he would write a letter to the Chairman Senate regarding the matter of the absence and of the minister.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Shammim Afridi, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Senator Umer Farooq, Senator Ahmed Khan and Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi. Senior officials from the Ministry of Communications and NHMP were also present in the meeting.