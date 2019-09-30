Sub-Committee formed to finalize establishment of Sindh Rescue-1122 Emergency Service: Saeed Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh Cabinet has set up a Sub-Committee to finalize matters pertaining to the establishment of Sindh Rescue-1122 Emergency Service.

He said this while addressing a press conference after a meeting of Sindh Cabinet, said a statement on Monday.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired the meeting of Sindh Cabinet while all the ministers and advisers including Sindh Chief Secretary and others officers concerned attended the meeting.

Saeed Ghani said that the Sub-Committee, which would be consist of the Health Minister, Rehablitation Minister and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law would go through the draft of the legislation relating to the establishment of Rescue-1122 Emergency Service in detail before finalizing it and presented its suggestions to the Cabinet.

He informed that an Emergency Council had been proposed for the Rescue Service.

The council would consist of 13 members, whose chairman would be the Chief Minister of Sindh, while two members would be from the private sector, he said.

Saeed Ghani said that in accordance with the draft of the legistation a Sindh Rescue Service Academy would also be set up.

The Minister said that various short and long-term courses would be offered in this university for professional and skill development.

He said that the purpose of establishing the proposed Academy was to include a team of experts in the emergency Rescue-1122 Service.

The Cabinet approved the formation of a committee to remove hiccups in the implementation of new Police Law.

The committee included Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Advocate General Sindh, Inspector General of Sindh Police Secretary Home, Secretary Finance and Secretary I&C S & GAD, Saeed Ghani told.

The Sindh Cabinet approved raising of license fee of gratis arms from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000, provincial minister information said.

He said that the purpose of raising the license fee was to cover the cost of the process issuing the license.

Saeed Ghani said that the cabinet also approved the presentation of a report on biannual monitoring on the implementation of NFC award for the period of January to June 2018 before its members.

The Cabinet also approved various measures related to the Sindh Bank, which included bringing in experienced people to the bank, take full advantage of the IT sector, compliance of fraud management risk , recovery of loans and establishment of more branches of the bank, said the Minister.

He said that Sindh government would deposit Rs 14.7 billion in Sindh Bank account by 2020.

He said that so far the Sindh government had deposited Rs 3 billion in Sindh Bank.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah briefed the Cabinet on the revision of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board's Tariff, said Saeed Ghani.

He said that the Sindh Cabinet directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to ensure implementation of the tariff approved by the Sindh Government in 2016.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also issued instructions to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to improve their recovery, Saeed Ghani said.

The provincial minister said that Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh briefed the Cabinet on agreements related to usage of water.

He said that after detailed deliberation, the Cabinet approved supply of water from Makhi - Farash to power companies operating in Thar.

Saeed Ghani said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was of the opinion that supply of this water to the power companies operating in Thar on power plants was extremely essential.

The cabinet was informed that the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) project was almost completed.

Saeed Ghani also informed that Sindh Cabinet on Monday approved Sindh Livestock Breeding Services Rules 2019.

Besides, the Minister said that Sindh Cabinet also approved Rules of Sindh Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure Cess 2017.

He said that the rules included declaration of assessment, assessment and collection cess, payment of cess, exemptions etc.

The Sindh cabinet also gave approval of an agreement between the Sindh government and Non-Government Orgnanization (NGO) People and Naturs Initiative for the improvement of Nahr-i-Khayyam, the Minister said.

The cabinet also decided to develop Nahr-i-Khayyam for boating and beautify its surroundings to serve as a recreational spot, he added.

He said that Nahr-i-Khayyam would have clean water and boats would be brought in for the general public to enjoy a ride between Boat Basin and Clifton.

The Cabinet also discussed issues of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Karachi Medical and Dental College, the provincial minister said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah issued order to prepare a draft for proposal regarding the payment of salaries to the employees of Karachi Medical and Dental College through the Accountant General Sindh, said the Minister.

He said that the Chief Minister Sindh also asked Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to resolve the issues of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on priority basis.

Saeed Ghani also said that the Chief Minister Sindh also constituted a committee comprising of Sindh Local Government Minister and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law to solve the issue of teachers who had passed the tests conducted under the Institute of Business Administration.

The Information Minister said that committee members would talk to these teachers and try to resolve their problems.

He also said that the Sindh Cabinet decided that new cemeteries would be built in Karachi appropriately.

Responding to a question, Saeed Ghan said that Sindh government was striving to eradicate corruption in the information department and soon the dummy newspapers would be completely eliminated.

Responding to another question, Saeed Ghani said that arrears were being paid to the retired municipal employees and to expedite the process an effective plan was under consideration.

The Minister said that the use of plastic bags would be banned from tomorrow throughout the province and legal action would be taken against anyone who violated the ban.

He said that the problem of the shortage of anti-rabbies vaccine was not only in Sindh province but it was a problem all over the country.