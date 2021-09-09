Sub-committee Formed To Investigate IIUI's Student Murder, Rape Case
Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training Senator Irfan Siddiqui has constituted a three members sub-committee to investigate the recent incidents held in International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).
The sub-committee led by Senator Rukhsana Zubairi, was also consisting of Senators Khalid Shaheen and Ejaz Ahmad.
The committee would review the investigation report of a student's murder and a rape case held within the university premises during 2021.
The committee would also seek the recommendations of this report for implementation.
The members of the sub-committee have been asked to present a comprehensive report within 60 days of their first meeting to the committee.
The report would consisting of sub-committee's recommendations for taking necessary measures regarding such incidents.