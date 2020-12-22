UrduPoint.com
Sub-committee Formed To Oversee Parliament Lodges' Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday constituted a sub-committee to oversee the different issues and projects at the parliament lodges and MNA's hostel.

A four member committee, headed by Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sher Ali Arbab, comprising Aliya Kamran, Munawara Bibi Baloch and Naseeba Channa will look into the maintenance, cleanliness, repairing and other ancillary issues at the area.

The NA deputy speaker while chairing the standing committee on house and library here expressed his displeasure over non- professionalism of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to handle the various projects and tasks related with both the properties.

He said that Parliament Lodges and MNA's Hostel was a public property and each penny should be spent keeping in view the principles of durability.

The committee members complained about the poor standard of cleanliness at the area.

They pointed out that sub-standard materials was being utilized in maintenance work in the lodges and MNAs Hostel.

They were of a view that same work was being done again and again which is wastage of public money.

Qasim Khan Suri instructed the CDA to allocate budget for maintenance and repair of MNA's Hostel as the members of the Committee complained that overall condition in the MNA's hostel was not up to living condition.

The Committee also discussed the issue of replacing Lifts of Parliament lodges and fresh tenders of Janitorial Services in the Parliament lodges.

The NA body unanimously decided to directly supervise the process of hiring of Janitorial services so that the best standards were ensured.

The Committee desired that only those firms should be short listed for award which has experience and expertise in this field.

The Committee members also complained about roof leakage of the Parliament Lodges and the Chair directed the CDA to take immediate action in that regard.

Among other MNAs Kishwar Zahra, Rubina Irfan, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and officers of CDA and Ministry of Interior attended the meeting.

