Open Menu

Sub-committee Formed To Probe Hajj Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 11:03 PM

Sub-committee formed to probe Hajj complaints

The Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony convened its 3rd meeting here on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA, to discuss the Service Provider Agreement (SPA) for Hajj 2025 and address concerns raised by stakeholders involved in the event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony convened its 3rd meeting here on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA, to discuss the Service Provider Agreement (SPA) for Hajj 2025 and address concerns raised by stakeholders involved in the event.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony briefed the committee on the comprehensive Hajj Policy 2025, highlighting measures taken by the ministry for smooth coordination between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia (KSA)," according to a press release.

The Secretary also provided an update on the progress of the SPA 2025. The committee discussed the roles of various stakeholders in the Hajj arrangements and noted improvements in the draft of the SPA.

Aamir Dogar emphasized the need for the Ministry to address stakeholders' concerns and ensure their cooperation in line with the cabinet-approved Hajj Policy 2025 and the directives of the KSA to ensure the timely and smooth conduct of the event.

In this regard, the Committee appointed a Sub-Committee to hear the point of view of both the Parties and submit its report to the main Committee within 5 days.

Tyed Imran Ahmed Shah, MNA, with Shagufta Jumani, MNA, and Asiya Naz Tanoli, MNA, as members.

The Committee was also directed to invite Mr. Sher Ali Arbab, MNA, as a special invitee in the Sub Committee meetings.

The committee also raised concerns regarding the hiring process of Moavineen and Nazim for Hajj 2025 through the National Testing Services (NTS), urging the Ministry to ensure the training of selected personnel in 'Hajj Ahkamaat' to maintain high standards.

The meeting was attended by several MNAs, including Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Muneeba Iqbal, Dr Nelson Azeem, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Shagufta Jumani, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Mujahid Ali, and Syed Sami Ullah, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony. The Honorable Federal Minister, Secretary, and senior officers of the Ministry were also present at the meeting.

/APP-rzr-mao

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Nelson Progress Saudi Arabia Event From Agreement NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to presen ..

Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sa ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilatera ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

2 minutes ago
 FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans tr ..

FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming

9 minutes ago
 Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year i ..

Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Police achieve first major success against ..

Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025

8 minutes ago
 PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guida ..

PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui

8 minutes ago
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

3 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

3 minutes ago
 Applications being sought to shift tube wells on s ..

Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy

3 minutes ago
 Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60 ..

Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy

3 minutes ago
 Everyone has to play role for formation of better ..

Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..

3 minutes ago
 Efforts to support health welfare of injured polic ..

Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan