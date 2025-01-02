Sub-committee formed to probe Hajj complaints

The Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony convened its 3rd meeting here on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA, to discuss the Service Provider Agreement (SPA) for Hajj 2025 and address concerns raised by stakeholders involved in the event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony convened its 3rd meeting here on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA, to discuss the Service Provider Agreement (SPA) for Hajj 2025 and address concerns raised by stakeholders involved in the event.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony briefed the committee on the comprehensive Hajj Policy 2025, highlighting measures taken by the ministry for smooth coordination between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia (KSA)," according to a press release.

The Secretary also provided an update on the progress of the SPA 2025. The committee discussed the roles of various stakeholders in the Hajj arrangements and noted improvements in the draft of the SPA.

Aamir Dogar emphasized the need for the Ministry to address stakeholders' concerns and ensure their cooperation in line with the cabinet-approved Hajj Policy 2025 and the directives of the KSA to ensure the timely and smooth conduct of the event.

In this regard, the Committee appointed a Sub-Committee to hear the point of view of both the Parties and submit its report to the main Committee within 5 days.

Tyed Imran Ahmed Shah, MNA, with Shagufta Jumani, MNA, and Asiya Naz Tanoli, MNA, as members.

The Committee was also directed to invite Mr. Sher Ali Arbab, MNA, as a special invitee in the Sub Committee meetings.

The committee also raised concerns regarding the hiring process of Moavineen and Nazim for Hajj 2025 through the National Testing Services (NTS), urging the Ministry to ensure the training of selected personnel in 'Hajj Ahkamaat' to maintain high standards.

The meeting was attended by several MNAs, including Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Muneeba Iqbal, Dr Nelson Azeem, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Shagufta Jumani, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Mujahid Ali, and Syed Sami Ullah, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony. The Honorable Federal Minister, Secretary, and senior officers of the Ministry were also present at the meeting.

