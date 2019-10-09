Sub-committee formed to probe reclamation and leveling of land in FATA merger districts

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Wednesday constituted a sub-committee to probe into reclamation and leveling of land in merged districts of erstwhile FATA

The four-member committee, convened by Sajid Hussian, would visit the area and also chalk out a strategy to ensure transparency in awarding contract of development schemes in ex-FATA.

The sub-committee comprising Turi�Muhammad Iqbal Khan,�Muhamamd Jamal Ud Din and Gul Zafar Khan had been asked to furnish a comprehensive report over the issue within one month.

The NA body, met Sajid Khan in the chair, directed the Ministry of SAFRON and Agriculture Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to facilitate and assist the sub-committee in finalizing its report.

The decision to this effect was taken after Secretary Agriculture Department, KP briefed the committee over the release of funds for reclamation and leveling of land in merged districts (Erstwhile FATA) and the recruitments made during last five years in the department.

Expressing concern on non compliance of Cabinet decision regarding doubling of FATA reserved seats in the medical and dental colleges the committee directed the Secretary SAFRON to coordinate with the Health Departments to implement the decision of the Federal Cabinet at the earliest to save the future of FATA students.

The Registrar, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) informed the Committee that an advisory committee of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) had been constituted to advise the Ministry on the affairs of council till its completion.

The issue of doubling of reserved seats for FATA students and the allocation of medical and dental seats for the students of Balochistan and FATA under the project for opportunities of higher education by the Higher Education Commission would be discussed in the next meeting of the Advisory Committee to be held this month.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Saleh Muhammad, Shahid Ahmad, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Sajid Hussian Turi, Muhamamd Jamal Ud Din and Ali Wazir among other officials of the Ministry and its attached Departments.