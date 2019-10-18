UrduPoint.com
Sub-committee Forms To Investigate Allegations On PEMRA Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:16 PM

Chairman Senate Functional Committee for Human Rights established a sub-committee to investigate allegations on PEMRA officials

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Chairman Senate Functional Committee for Human Rights established a sub-committee to investigate allegations on PEMRA officials for imposing illegal censorship on tv channels sub-committee will conduct forensic examination of mobile phones used by PEMRA officials.

