Sub-committee forms to investigate allegations on PEMRA officials

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Senate Functional Committee for Human Rights established a sub-committee to investigate allegations on PEMRA officials

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Chairman Senate Functional Committee for Human Rights established a sub-committee to investigate allegations on PEMRA officials for imposing illegal censorship on tv channels sub-committee will conduct forensic examination of mobile phones used by PEMRA officials.