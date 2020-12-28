UrduPoint.com
Sub-Committee Of The Special Parliamentary Committee On Disabled Persons Meeting Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Sub-Committee of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Disabled Persons meeting held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sub-Committee of the Special Committee on Disabled Persons held its introductory meeting on Monday under the Convenorship of Munaza Hassan, Member National Assembly (MNA).

The members had a detailed discussion on the purpose, scope and significance of the Sub-Committee. The forum was briefed about the existing legislation related to PWDs, specifically ICT Rights for Persons with Disability Act, 2020.

During the meeting it was decided to engage all the stakeholders for the detailed review and implementation of the existing laws related to PWDs.

Furthermore, it was agreed upon to launch a public awareness campaign regarding the rights and obligations towards PWDs. The Committee decided to have personal hearings of PWDs to have a better understanding of the underlying issues.

In addition to that it was decided to extend social protection initiatives of the government through Ehsaas Program to the PWDs besides the provision of technical training backed by the micro-financing facility to this important segment of our society for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The Committee showed great resolve to protect and safeguard the fundamental rights of PWDs at all the forums. It was agreed upon to provide relief to PWDs on war footings particularly in health, education and by making places andinformation more accessible starting from Islamabad, so its success is replicated all over the country.

