Sub-committee on CPEC to scrutinize 1billion $ Chinese grant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Wednesday formed a sub-committee to scrutinize the utilization of $1 billion grant extended by the Chinese government under CPEC.

The grant was given to support under developed areas of Pakistan.

The sub-committee would scrutinize the socio-economic development projects being executed in selected districts of the country to reduce poverty under the $1 billion grant.

The sub-committee would be presided over by Noor Alam Khan while Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Raza Rabani Khar, and Zahid Akram Durrani would be the members of the committee.

Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb and Secretary, ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Mathar Niaz Rana briefed the committee on different projects under CPEC.

The agenda items on ML-1 project was deferred and will be taken up in the meeting scheduled for on Thursday (Today).

The Ministry of Railways was directed to come up with a comparative study of the original PC-1 and the revised one having details of financial action plan with time lines.