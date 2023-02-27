Sub-Committee on Human Rights held

A meeting of the sub-Committee of the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation was held on Monday at Parliament House, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting of the sub-Committee of the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation was held on Monday at Parliament House, Islamabad.

Convened by Senator Rubina Khalid, the meeting was attended by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, and senior officers from the Cabinet Division along with all concerned.

Convened to scrutinize the by-laws and rules by the Ministries and Divisions of the Federal Government, the Committee deliberated over the information submitted to various regulatory bodies that come under the ambit of the Cabinet Division including NEPRA, PPRA, PTA, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Special Technology Zones and OGRA.

While reviewing data, the Committee urged the need for submitting details with respect to amendments made to laws and resultant rules and regulations. Members emphasized the need to ensure the formulated rules serve to facilitate the people of Pakistan rather than create hurdles for them.