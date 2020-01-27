Sub-Committee PAC directs recovery from scholars not returned from abroad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee on Monday recommended that recovery should be made from the scholars who not returned from abroad after availing Higher education Commission scholarships.

The meeting of the committee was held here at Parliament House in chair of Senator Sherry Rehman, convener of the committee.

The members of the committee including MNA, Syed Hussain Tariq, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Seemee Ezdi also attended the meeting.

The committee has referred the issue of land acquisition for the Federal urdu University to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The committee has discussed various compliance reports on actionable points of previous meetings of HEC and Federal Urdu University.