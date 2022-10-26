UrduPoint.com

Sub-committee To Coordinate On Kashmir Issue, Basit Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Basit Bukhari has said that a sub-committee comprising ministries of foreign affairs, defense, interior, and Kashmir affairs representatives had been constituted to coordinate between them for effective efforts to highlight the issue

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday along with adviser to PM Qamar u Zaman Kaira and Hurriyat leaders, he said several decisions had been taken in the recent meeting of the committee, and implementation on them will be witnessed in the coming days.

He said a joint strategy would be evolved to make coordinated efforts at every level for the betterment of the national opinion on the issue and raising it at all forums of the world.

He assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the issue would be raised at every parliament of the world, at United Nations, and at all other forums with full zeal and enthusiasm.

He expressed optimism that the day will soon come when the people of Jammu and Kashmir will achieve the ultimate goal in the shape of freedom from Indian subjugation.

Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi while speaking on the occasion hailed the government's efforts to raise the Kashmir issue and the commitment of the people of Pakistan to the cause of Kashmir.

He said on the eve of the black day against the illegal occupation, the people of Kashmir will get well this message that they were not alone in their struggle and government and the people of Pakistan were fully backing them.

Another Hurriyat leader Mehmood Ahmad Saghar on the occasion thanked the government of Pakistan for coordinating efforts to raise the issue at every international forum effectively and said this will strengthen the will of the struggling people.

More Stories From Pakistan

