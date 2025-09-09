Sub-committees formed to boost WASA Rawalpindi’s efficiency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The first meeting of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi’s Governing Body Authority was held at the D

DC office on Tuesday, with Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema in the chair.

The meeting focused on improving the Agency's performance and transparency.

During the session, several key decisions were made, including the approval of various sub-committees and the appointment of their members. The committees are tasked with implementing administrative reforms and overseeing future projects.

The meeting also included a detailed review of WASA’s financial and administrative operations. The officials discussed proposals to enhance organizational performance and improve public facilities.

The DC emphasized the importance of modernizing the Agency.

"Making WASA fully functional according to modern requirements is our priority," he stated. "Effective implementation of the sub-committee decisions will further improve the organization’s performance and provide more facilities to the public."

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Additional Secretary of Housing, Urban Development & Public Health (HUD & PHE), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Ramsha Javed, and WASA Rawalpindi Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf along with all Agency’s directors.