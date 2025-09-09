Open Menu

Sub-committees Formed To Boost WASA Rawalpindi’s Efficiency

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Sub-committees formed to boost WASA Rawalpindi’s efficiency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The first meeting of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi’s Governing Body Authority was held at the D

DC office on Tuesday, with Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema in the chair.

The meeting focused on improving the Agency's performance and transparency.

During the session, several key decisions were made, including the approval of various sub-committees and the appointment of their members. The committees are tasked with implementing administrative reforms and overseeing future projects.

The meeting also included a detailed review of WASA’s financial and administrative operations. The officials discussed proposals to enhance organizational performance and improve public facilities.

The DC emphasized the importance of modernizing the Agency.

"Making WASA fully functional according to modern requirements is our priority," he stated. "Effective implementation of the sub-committee decisions will further improve the organization’s performance and provide more facilities to the public."

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Additional Secretary of Housing, Urban Development & Public Health (HUD & PHE), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Ramsha Javed, and WASA Rawalpindi Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf along with all Agency’s directors.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

4 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

6 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

6 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

7 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

7 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

11 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

19 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

19 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan