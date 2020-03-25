UrduPoint.com
Sub Division Corona Surveillance Committees Set Up To Defeat The Virus In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Sub Division Corona Surveillance Committees set up to defeat the virus in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government on Wednesday set up Sub-Division Corona Surveillance Committees at district level to compile data of coronavirus across province.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Services and General Administration Government of Balochistan, Deputy Commissioner will be the Chairman of Corona Surveillance Committee and Tehsildar for Secretary, while the Chief Officer Local Government, Headmaster and Head Mistress would monitor the largest Tehsil Hospital as in-charge official who would provide updating information to Sub-Division Surveillance Committee on daily basis regarding the coronavirus.

It said issuing of Balochistan government orders of implementation regarding measures will be ensured for halting the virus.

