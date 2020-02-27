Special Assistant to KP CM on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai has said that Tehsil Shabqadar would soon be granted the status of Sub-Division to acknowledge the sacrifices of the residents rendered by them during the war against terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai has said that Tehsil Shabqadar would soon be granted the status of Sub-Division to acknowledge the sacrifices of the residents rendered by them during the war against terrorism.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said that the step would help resolve the problems of the people at door steps and provision basic amenities including clean drinking water and sanitation.

The Special Assistant said that efforts were on to bring Shaqadar at par with other developed areas of the province. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would soon formally announced Sub-Division status for the area.