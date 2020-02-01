Sub-Engineer Association announced pen down strike till acceptance of demands

Sub-Engineers Association Saturday announced pen down strike till the acceptance of their demands regarding service structure and up-gradation.

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Sub-Engineers Association Saturday announced pen down strike till the acceptance of their demands regarding service structure and up-gradation.

While addressing the protestors president Sub-Engineers Association Malik Basheer Khan said like other government departments up-gradation, service structures and technical allowance is their right, he also announced pen down strike till the acceptance of their demands.

Malik Basheer Ahmed said the government must accept their demands otherwise sub engineers from all over the country would gather in Peshawar convention and would announce their future strategy.

President Sub-Engineer Association said that sub engineers are the back bone of the economic development and prosperity of the country, he demanded from government to end discrimination against them and provide them justice.