UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sub-Engineer Association Announced Pen Down Strike Till Acceptance Of Demands

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:58 PM

Sub-Engineer Association announced pen down strike till acceptance of demands

Sub-Engineers Association Saturday announced pen down strike till the acceptance of their demands regarding service structure and up-gradation.

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Sub-Engineers Association Saturday announced pen down strike till the acceptance of their demands regarding service structure and up-gradation.

While addressing the protestors president Sub-Engineers Association Malik Basheer Khan said like other government departments up-gradation, service structures and technical allowance is their right, he also announced pen down strike till the acceptance of their demands.

Malik Basheer Ahmed said the government must accept their demands otherwise sub engineers from all over the country would gather in Peshawar convention and would announce their future strategy.

President Sub-Engineer Association said that sub engineers are the back bone of the economic development and prosperity of the country, he demanded from government to end discrimination against them and provide them justice.

Related Topics

Peshawar Peruvian Nuevo Sol All From Government

Recent Stories

Apple Announces Closing Stores in China Until Febr ..

5 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

5 minutes ago

Economy cannot develop in a skewed political syste ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry declares submission of health decl ..

9 minutes ago

Removing picture of Benazir Bhutto from BISP a mor ..

9 minutes ago

Seven police officers' transfers

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.