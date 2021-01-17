UrduPoint.com
Sub-Engineer Held For Taking Bribe

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

Sub-Engineer held for taking bribe

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Anti-corruption Establishment claimed on Sunday to have arrested a Sub-Engineer of Tehsil Zafarwal on the charge of accepting bribe from a citizen.

Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Narowal along with judicial magistrate conducted a raid and arrested Sub-Engineer Habibullah red-handed while receiving bribe from a citizen and recovered the marked Currency notes worth Rs 15,000 from him.

A case has been registered against the accused official.

