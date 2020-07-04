Sub-Engineer irrigation arrested over corruption

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a Sub-Engineer of Irrigation Department on the charge of taking illegal gratification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a Sub-Engineer of Irrigation Department on the charge of taking illegal gratification.

According to ACE sources here on Saturday, Asif Hussain, a Tub-Well Operator, Irrigation Department Shorkot filed a complaint against Sub-Engineer Malik Muhammad Nadeem.

The complainant stated in his application that the Sub-Engineer was demanding Rs.20,000/- as bribe for the cancellation of his transfer orders.

On complaint, a team led by Assistant Director ACE Jhang along with judicial magistrate conducted raid and nabbed Sub-Engineer Malik Muhammad Nadeem red-handed while receivingbribe. The team also recovered marked Currency notes from the accused and locked himbehind bars for further investigation.