Sub-inspector Dismissed For Bribery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A sub-inspector posted at Bhalwal City police station has been dismissed from service over bribery charges on Saturday.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr.
Asad Ijaz Malhi took strict notice of the incident and ordered immediate action against the accused officer.
DPO Asad Ijaz Malhi emphasized that there would be zero tolerance for corruption within the department. “There is no place for corrupt officials in the police force. Strict accountability measures will be taken against those involved in bribery and misconduct,” he added.
