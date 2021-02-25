UrduPoint.com
Sub Inspector Dismissed From Service

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sub Inspector dismissed from service

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali terminated a Sub-Inspector (SI) from service over poor investigation of murder case.

Holding a police orderly room proceedings here on Thursday, SI Muhammad Zaheer Asad presented before the RPO Syed Khurram Ali over charges of deliberately mishandling investigation of murder case No 88/20 of Talamba police station.

The RPO dismissed him from service after he proved guilty in the investigations.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that strict accountability was being ensured in the department and added that the officers involved in creating in provision of justice would be treated with iron hands.

More Stories From Pakistan

