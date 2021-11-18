Sub Inspector dismissed from service on implicating innocent person in FIR

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Thursday dismissed a police officer from service on charge of registering false FIR and implicating an innocent person in the case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Thursday dismissed a police officer from service on charge of registering false FIR and implicating an innocent person in the case.

Hearing appeals of police officials at the Orderly Room proceedings, Syed Khurram Ali said that no police officer could escape accountability after committing injustice to anybody and said police was a disciplined force.

Sub inspector Maqbool Hussain was dismissed from service on implicating an innocent man in a fake case and an inquiry conducted by SP Investigation Lodhran proved the innocence of the man, police spokesman said.

RPO heard appeals of many police officers and decided these accordingly.